Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday launched 'Manodarpan', an initiative to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:21 IST
HRD Minister launches 'Manodarpan' initiative to provide psychosocial support to students
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday launched 'Manodarpan', an initiative to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being. As a part of this initiative, the Union Minister launched a national toll-free helpline number (8448440632), a special web page of Manodarpan on the portal of HRD Ministry, and a handbook on Manodarpan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said that COVID -19 is understandably a challenging time for everyone around the world. This global pandemic is not only a serious medical concern but also brings mixed emotions and psycho-social stress for all. With a specific focus on children and adolescents, there are emerging mental health concerns that are often reported in such situations. Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioural issues, read the release. Pokhriyal informed that the HRD Ministry has felt that while it is important to focus on continuing education on the academic front, the mental well-being of the students also needs to be given equal importance. He further said that a working group, having experts from the fields of education, mental health and psychosocial issues as its members, has been set up to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students and to facilitate providing of support to address the mental health and psychosocial aspects during and after COVID-19 lockdown, through counselling services, online resources and helpline.

The minister also informed that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi included the Manodarpan initiative, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector. (ANI)

