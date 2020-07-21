Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients availing of home isolation to have more responsibilities: Gautam Buddh Nagar DM

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to allow home isolation for asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the state, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday said that patients who are availing of the facility will have more responsibilities to adhere to the guidelines. "Asymptomatic coronavirus patients can avail the facility of home isolation meeting the criteria listed by state health ministry. Such patients will have the facility but they will have more responsibility. If they were found violating the guidelines, they will be liable to an action," DM Suhas L Y told ANI.

"We are also constituting a monitoring cell for such patients. We will be in touch with such patients and will be monitoring their health," he added. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Monday said that home isolation was not allowed in the state till now but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a committee to allow it.

"The state government will soon present a detailed order on home isolation of coronavirus patients. The terms of home isolation will be very strict," he said. Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 20,204 and death toll to 1,229, said the State Health Department. (ANI)