After fatal UK crash, U.S. removes criminal immunity for its diplomat families

After fatal UK crash, U.S. removes criminal immunity for its diplomat familiesReuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:39 IST
Britain has agreed with the United States to remove immunity from criminal prosecution for the families of U.S. diplomats and embassy staff after 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed in a fatal collision involving the wife of a U.S. diplomat.
"The U.S. waiver of immunity from criminal jurisdiction is now expressly extended to the family members of U.S. staff," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement.
"... Thus ending the anomaly in the previous arrangements and permitting the criminal prosecution of the family members of those staff, should these tragic circumstances ever arise again," Raab said.
