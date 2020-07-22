Rajasthan political crisis: Jaipur court extends by 2 days SOG remand of Sanjay Jain

A Jaipur court on Wednesday sent Sanjay Jain, who was arrested in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan, to two-day remand of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG). The court had on Saturday last week sent Jain to four-day remand of the SOG.

According to the police, Jain was arrested by a team of SOG under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) last week. On July 17, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Meanwhile, Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani, who are also accused in the matter, refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR. "There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under Section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told ANI. (ANI)