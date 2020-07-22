Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 22

** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament President David Sassoli gives a conference on the outcome of a marathon summit of European Union leaders during which they agreed on a long-term budget for the bloc and a coronavirus recovery fund - 0900 GMT ** ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the upper house of parliament following EU summit on COVID-19 recovery fund.

** ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the upper house of parliament following EU summit on COVID-19 recovery fund. - 1200 GMT ** CHEVENING, United Kingdom - British foreign minister Dominic Raab will host his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, at his official ministerial residence in Chevening, Kent. - 1300 GMT

RIYADH - G20 Digital Economy Ministers meet to examine digital technologies (to July 23). KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga has arrived in Ukraine for a three-day state visit by invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (final day).

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top ministers of foreign affairs and trade to be in a virtual two-day forum along with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a slew of top business executives including ambassadors from both countries. (final day) SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). LONDON - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas travels to UK.

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's foreign minister, Steen Lynge. MOSCOW - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to attend an online conference on domestic gas infrastructure. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with the Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum. ATHENS - OECD presents its Economic Survey of Greece.

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT. OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23

** BRUSSELS - The European Parliament holds a special session to discuss the EU's bugdet and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit - 0730 GMT ACCRA - Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review - 0800 GMT. GENEVA - Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gives press conference after two-day general council - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks at an online event on Central and Eastern Europe's transition to green energy - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti speaks on freedom of movement in the EU - 1200 GMT.

SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT.

HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNAUnited Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ** NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

