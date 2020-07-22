Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not allowing local trains as it is 'impossible' to ensure social distancing: Maharashtra Health Minister

Hours after commuters waiting for a state transport bus staged a protest at Nalasopara railway station here, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state government is not allowing the local trains to run as it is "impossible to ensure social distancing" in trains due to large crowds.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:35 IST
Not allowing local trains as it is 'impossible' to ensure social distancing: Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after commuters waiting for a state transport bus staged a protest at Nalasopara railway station here, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state government is not allowing the local trains to run as it is "impossible to ensure social distancing" in trains due to large crowds. "There is no problem in running the trains, but the crowd in local trains is such that social distancing becomes impossible. Hence, we are not allowing. Their demand is right but it is not right to violate social distancing guidelines and protest," Tope said while addressing a press conference here.

"Many people travel from this region. But the train journey has been limited. We have no issues allowing people to use trains but social distancing rule do not get followed. I request people to not to take law in their hand. Chief Minister will take a call on when to start trains. We will convey to him about people's demand," he added. Commuters waiting for a state transport bus staged a protest at Nalasopara railway station on Wednesday after the bus failed to arrive on time for their commute.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said that about 200 people arrived on the platform at Nalasopara station around 8.25 am as the state transport bus services were disrupted. Commenting upon the rape case that was reported in a quarantine facility in Pune, Tope said, "Social distancing and a separate facility for male and females are important. Supervisions should be strict and we have taken serious cognizance of this and we will take action against people if they failed to perform their duty."

Maharashtra Health Minister said that the state government had issued guidelines about antigen and antibody test. "Antigen test has started but for antibody test, we are in the process to decide which test kit should be used and its cost. The committee which we had formed for this should submit their report in the next few days," he said.

"Antibodies survey is important for plasma donation. We want to promote the plasma donation and with the help of state or corporation hospitals, we are doing it. We have already requested people to come forward and donate plasma," he added. He also said that the state government are in the process of unlocking and soon will open swimming pool and malls.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state as it reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases, 280 deaths, 5,552 discharged cases on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths, said Maharashtra government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised. He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the...

Luxury jet spurned by Mexico's president returning without a buyer after 1-1/2 years in U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the luxury presidential jet he plans to sell would return to Mexico later in the day, more than 1-12 years after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Mexico ha...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,849 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 p...

Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective namaaz. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020