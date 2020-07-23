Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating COVID-19 norms in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to two years can be imposed against violators of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:37 IST
Rs 1 lakh penalty, 2-year jail term for violating COVID-19 norms in Jharkhand
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to two years can be imposed against violators of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public can be booked under the new law.

The state has reported 6,485 coronavirus cases including 3,397 cases and 64 deaths. With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Thai serial killer cremated after decades as museum display

For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they didnt behave, Si Ouey would come eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those ...

Common BP drugs don't increase COVID-19 severity: Study

A class of drugs that are commonly used to treat patients with hypertension and heart disease does not increase the risk of developing severe COVID-19 as previously feared, according to a study in mice. Scientists, including those from Nort...

Kumartuli artisans for 50 per cent advance for Durga idols

The return of lockdown in different parts of West Bengal has forced artisans of Kumartuli, the famed hub of clay modellers in the city, to ask for 50 per cent advance payment during booking of idols. The government has clamped lockdown in c...

OCHA receives only 16.4 percent of total fund required to help Somalis from COVID-19

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA has said that it has only received 37 million dollars or 16.4 percent of the total funding required, to implement the Somalia component of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Resp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020