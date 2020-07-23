6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday in Dharavi here, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to BMC, Dharavi currently has 142 active cases and 2,121 have been cured/discharged till Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on July 11 that Dharavi slum has emerged as a global role model for controlling the spread of novel coronavirus. So far, Maharashtra has reported 3,37,607 cases, highest in the country. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the state has 1,37,282 active cases, and 187769 people have been Cured/Discharged/Migrated. 12,556 have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Maharastra.