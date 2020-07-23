Left Menu
Punjab imposes fine on violation of COVID-19 related social norms

Punjab Government on Thursday announced new guidelines for the violation of COVID-19 related social norms, according to which a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for social gatherings of more than permitted strength in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:51 IST
Punjab imposes fine on violation of COVID-19 related social norms
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Government on Thursday announced new guidelines for the violation of COVID-19 related social norms, according to which a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for social gatherings of more than permitted strength in the state. As per the new guidelines, the state will also impose a fine of Rs 5,000, on COVID-19 patients violating home isolation instructions along with owners of restaurants and commercial eating places violating social distancing norms, in the state, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"COVID-19 patients violating home isolation instructions in Punjab will have to shell out Rs 5000 as fine, as per the new guidelines announced by Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. Currently, there are 951 patients in home isolation across the state," tweeted the CMO office from their official handle. The state government further explained in a blog-post that the fines and penalties that are announced on Thursday are in addition to those announced earlier, in May.

According to the earlier guidelines, the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places is Rs 500, and for spitting at public places is Rs 500. The fine for the violation of home quarantine instructions is Rs 200. "Under the existing guidelines, shops/commercial places are liable to pa Rs 2000 for violation of social distancing norms, while for buses and cars such violations are punishable by Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 fine respectively, and in the case of auto-rickshaws/2-wheelers, the fine stands at Rs 500," informed the blog-post,

The blog-post added, "The additional fines come even as instances of violations continue to be reported from across the state, with average daily challans for not wearing masks standing at around 5000, as per DGP Dinkar Gupta. Captain Amarinder directly stern steps to ensure strict enforcement of mandatory wearing of masks, as per the guidelines issued by the state government. According to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Punjab has reported a total of 11,301 till Thursday, out of which 3,391 are active cases and 7,641 people have been Cured/discharged/migrated from the state. 269 people have also lost their life to COVID-19 in Punjab. (ANI)

