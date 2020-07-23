Delhi Police arrest 3 carjackers, prevent possible murders

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three alleged criminals who had earlier stolen a car from the National Capital. These accused were allegedly planning to commit murders in the National Capital Region (NCR). After their arrests, two sophisticated pistols, four live cartridges, robbed cars, and robbed documents were recovered.

Giving details of the case, Anto Alphonso, DCP, Dwarka, said, "Between July 17-18 night, there was carjacking robbery which happened in Dwarka South PS jurisdiction. After receiving the information, our patrol team noted the suspicious car and started chasing it. The accused came in the vehicle. The accused robbed another car, which was an i10." "Our patrol party spotted this vehicle robbery and started chasing them. However, they again ran into a collision with our vehicle in Sonipat. We managed to arrest the three with the help of CCTV cameras and surveillance technology. The fourth accused is still on the run, whom we will arrest soon," he added.

Pointing out that two cases of car thefts have been solved with their arrests, he added, " The name of the main accused is Manoj, while the other two are Prashant and Deepak." "We have recovered two sophisticated pistols, four live cartridges, robbed vehicles, and documents from them. The accused had robbed the vehicle to commit three murders in NCR which have been averted," he further said. (ANI)