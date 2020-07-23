Left Menu
Many MLAs are over 60 years, don't want to risk holding assembly session when COVID-19 cases high: Kerala CM

Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the Assembly session scheduled on Monday, in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that it is difficult to hold assembly session as MLAs will have to travel from their constituencies and many of them are above 60 years in age.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:45 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Cabinet on Thursday decided to cancel the Assembly session scheduled on Monday, in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that it is difficult to hold assembly session as MLAs will have to travel from their constituencies and many of them are above 60 years in age. A special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.

"MLAs have to travel to Thiruvananthapuram from their constituency to attend the session. Many of them have to come from containment zones and most of them are above 60 years," the Chief Minister said. "If the Government conducts assembly session and any member gets affected, what would be the situation? In the present situation, it is difficult to conduct the assembly session by observing all COVID-19 protocols," he added.

He said the government's primary concern is to protect people's health. "That is why the cabinet has decided to recommend the governor to suspend the assembly session. The assembly session was planned to pass the financial bills for 2020-21," he added.

(ANI)

