Punjab Health Minister urges NHM workers not go on strike

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged National Health Mission (NHM) staff to withdraw their decision of conducting a strike or taking a mass casual leave.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:51 IST
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged National Health Mission (NHM) staff to withdraw their decision of conducting a strike or taking a mass casual leave. It has been reported that the staff working under National Health Mission Punjab is proceeding on strike.

The Health Minister said that the entire world is fighting against the crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic and the health employees are on the forefront for the cause of mankind. In such a scenario, the state government is also making untiring efforts to serve its people in this time of crisis. The epidemic diseases act has been enforced and state government is making all efforts to combat the menace, said Sidhu in a press release.

He also exhorted the health workers especially ANMs, Staff Nurses to keep serving the people of the state in the manner they have been doing especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic. Sidhu further said, "We have to live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab, while they look upon us at this hour of crisis."

He said that despite all odds, the Health Department recently gave NHM employees 6 percent plus 12 percent special COVID-19 increment about two months back. The Health Minister urged the employees of the department not to back out from their moral duty of being forefront COVID-19 warriors. He said, "As done in the past, the state government is always open to any genuine problems being faced by the staff and anyone facing any problems can contact him directly."

Sidhu is hopeful that the employees of National Health Mission Punjab, being the backbone of the Health Services will stand rock solid with the department and shun away from any thought of going on strike, he added. (ANI)

