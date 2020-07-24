Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:45 IST
Chautala told a press conference here, "People are taking away their plants from China. I have heard that Apple too plans investments in India. I hope that if such big companies set up units in India, Haryana should be their primary base." (ANI)
