Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:45 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala addresses a press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chautala told a press conference here, "People are taking away their plants from China. I have heard that Apple too plans investments in India. I hope that if such big companies set up units in India, Haryana should be their primary base." (ANI)

