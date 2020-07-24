Puducherry CM announces Rs 1 lakh relief to kin of COVID-19 victims
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to kin of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:49 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to kin of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.
Speaking in the legislative assembly here, Narayanasamy said, "Families of the people who succumbed to COVID-19 will be provided Rs 1 Lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the government."
According to the Union Health Ministry, Puducherry has reported 2,300 COVID-19 cases, including 900 active cases, 1,369 recoveries and 31 deaths so far. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- V Narayanasamy
- COVID