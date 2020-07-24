Increase mask fine to Rs 1,000: HC suggestion to Guj govt

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to Rs 1,000. The oral suggestion was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala which was hearing a suo motu PIL and connected petitions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

At present, the fine for not wearing masks in public is Rs 500 in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, while it is Rs 200 in smaller towns. During Friday's online hearing, the bench said people will start wearing masks if the penalty is increased to Rs 1,000.

It said Rs 1,000 as penalty might sound harsh but it is necessary for the good of the people. The bench appreciated civic bodies in cities for conducting tests, and suggested that those entering cities must be tested at entry points.