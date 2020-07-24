Left Menu
No justification in Rajasthan cabinet paper for convening session at short notice: Governor's Secretariat

Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval has been given by Rajasthan cabinet.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:09 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra with CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval has been given by Rajasthan cabinet. A press release by the secretariat said that the state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

The secretariat said that there is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to normal procedures.

"The date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the Cabinet note and no approval has been given by the Cabinet for the same," it said. The release said the state government should ensure freedom and free movement of all the MLAs.

It said the government to take note of the COVID-19 crisis and suggest how the session should be held in view of its fast spread. The release also said that the Rajbhavan has given clear instructions that all tasks will be carried out as per the constitutional norms and rules and regulations.

The Secretariat said that it has also been conveyed that if the government has a majority, what was the need of session to seek trust vote. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who met Governor Kalraj Mishra earlier in the day, said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure" and that an Assembly session shall be called soon. (ANI)

