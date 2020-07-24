Rockets hit military base south of Baghdad, no casualties -military
Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by U.S.-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement. The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.
A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups. No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.
