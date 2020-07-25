2 COVID-19 positive prisoners absconding from care centre in Andhra's Eluru
Two coronavirus positive prisoners have ran away from the COVID care centre in Eluru city, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.ANI | Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:30 IST
Two coronavirus positive prisoners have ran away from the COVID care centre in Eluru city, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. According to the police, two prisoners, Jangareddygudem and Bhimavaram, who tested positive for coronavirus and were sent to the COVID care centre at CR Reddy Engineering College ran away from the centre around 2.30 am on Saturday.
"At least 74 prisoners were tested for COVID-19 in Eluru district prison on July 21. Of which, 13 were tested positive including Jangareddygudem and Bhimavaram. Later these prisoners were sent to the COVID-19 care centre," Venkata Ramana, Sub-inspector, Eluru town police station said. Police are searching for the absconding prisoners.
An FIR has been registered and a case has been filed under the relevant sections of IPC. (ANI)
