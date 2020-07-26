Left Menu
On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

Updated: 26-07-2020 10:39 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of fearless determination, exceptional valour of Indian Armed Forces: President
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the country. President said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of our Armed Forces.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families," President Kovind tweeted. The Prime Minister also paid his tribute and said he will speak more on this in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil On July 26, 1999, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs paid tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the day which marks the victory of Indian soldiers in the Kargil War. Singh said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India's proud tradition of outstanding military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave heroes who protect India by dedicating everything. Jai Hind." (ANI)

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
