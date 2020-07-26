PM Modi urges people to fight coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing and urged the country to fight the battle against coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'. During his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme, the Prime Minister stressed that over the last few months, the country has fought against corona unitedly and it has proven many apprehensions wrong.

"Over the last few months, the way the country fought against corona unitedly, has proven many apprehensions wrong," he said. "Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries; the mortality rate in the context of corona in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries, of course, the loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people," the Prime Minister said.

He asserted that the hazards of corona are far from being over. "At many places, it is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning - that's why we have to be cautious," he said.

Stressing on the importance of wearing a face mask and social distancing, he said: "Wearing a face mask, using a 'gamchcha' or a light towel to cover, two-yard distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting anywhere, taking full care of hygiene and sanitation- these are our weapons to protect us from corona." The Prime Minister urged those who feel discomfort in wearing a face mask to remember corona warriors.

"There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, those nurses; think of our corona warriors," he said. "You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives- sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to ten hours. Doesn't that discomfort them? Just think about them... you too will feel that as citizens, we should not be negligent at all; nor let others be so," the Prime Minister added.

He said that the country has to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance. "On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against corona with full awareness and vigilance; on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance... business, jobs or studies... we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that during the corona times, rural regions came up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country. "Many examples of effective endeavours on part of local residents of villages and Gram Panchayats are coming to the fore. In Jammu, there is a Gram Panchayat named Gram Treva. The sarpanch there is Balbir Kaur Ji. I am told that Balbir Kaur ji got a 30-bed quarantine centre constructed in her panchayat," he said while adding that she also made arrangements for availability of water on roads leading to the panchayat.

"She ensured that people did not have to face any problem in washing hands. Not just that Balbir Kaur ji, with a spray pump slung on her shoulder, embarks upon sanitisation of the entire panchayat and its neighbourhood, along with volunteers," he said. (ANI)