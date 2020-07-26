21 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

21 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, said the State Health Department. With 21 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 2,072 including 869 active cases. While 1,174 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 12, it added.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)