21 deaths, 1,075 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

1,075 more COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths and 1,807 recoveries have been reported from Delhi on Sunday, said the State Government. With 1,075 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 1,30,606 including 11,904 active cases. While 1,14,875 recoveries have been reported in the Delhi so far, the death toll stands at 3,827.

The bulletin said 5,032 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,501 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Sunday. India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)