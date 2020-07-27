7 deaths, 448 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

448 more cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department. With 448 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 36,878 including 10,124 active cases. While 26,123 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 631, it added.

India's COVID tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases, and 708 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 32,771 deaths, it added. (ANI)