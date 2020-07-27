Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dignitaries urge SC to reconsider decision to start contempt proceedings against Bhushan

Over 130 dignitaries, including former apex court judge Justice M B Lokur and renowned writer Arundhati Roy, urged the Supreme Court on Monday to "reconsider" and "withdraw" its decision to "initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings" against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:32 IST
Dignitaries urge SC to reconsider decision to start contempt proceedings against Bhushan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 130 dignitaries, including former apex court judge Justice M B Lokur and renowned writer Arundhati Roy, urged the Supreme Court on Monday to "reconsider" and "withdraw" its decision to "initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings" against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The top court had on July 22 issued show cause notice to Bhushan on the contempt proceedings initiated against him for his two allegedly "derogatory tweets against the judiciary". It had also sought the assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in the case.

Former judges, retired senior government officials, politicians, former ambassadors and activists have issued a statement expressed solidarity with the activist-lawyer, saying that "initiation of contempt proceedings against Bhushan who had articulated some...concerns in his tweets, appears to be an attempt at stifling such criticism". "In the interest of justice and fairness and to maintain the dignity of the Supreme Court of India, we urge the Court to reconsider its decision to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan and to withdraw the same at the earliest," the statement said. Besides Justice Lokur and Roy, the statement has been signed by the likes of former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ramdas, CPI General Secretary, D Raja, social activist Harsh Mander and journalist P Sainath.

It said that Bhushan "has been a relentless crusader for the rights of the weakest sections of our society and has spent his career in pro bono legal service to those who do not have ready access to justice". "In the past few years, serious questions have been raised about the reluctance of the Supreme Court to play its constitutionally mandated role as a check on governmental excesses and violations of fundamental rights of people by the state. "These questions have been raised by all sections of society -- media, academics, civil society organisations, members of the legal fraternity and even by sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court itself," the statement said.

It said that most recently, the apex court's reluctance to intervene in a timely manner to avert the migrant crisis during the lockdown came under intense public scrutiny. Concerns have also been raised regarding the decision of the court not to restart physical hearings, even in a limited manner, despite passage of five months since the onset of the COVID pandemic, it said. The signatories urged the judges of the Supreme Court to take note of these concerns and engage with the public "in an open and transparent manner". "The initiation of contempt proceedings against Bhushan who had articulated some of these concerns in his tweets, appears to be an attempt at stifling such criticism, not just by him but by all stakeholders in the Indian democratic and constitutional setup. "We believe the institution must address these genuine concerns," the statement said.

An institution as important as the Supreme Court of a country "must be open to public discussion without the fear of retribution or action of criminal contempt", it said. "Indeed, criminal contempt as an offence has been circumscribed and made redundant in most functioning democracies, such as the USA and the UK," the signatories said.

The statement added that "even in India, the principle that criticism of the judiciary should not be stifled by the indiscriminate use of the power of contempt has been recognized by the Supreme Court as well as by academics and advocates of repute..." While referring to recent tweets by Bhushan, the apex court on July 22 said these statements were prima facie capable of "undermining the dignity and authority" of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of public at large. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, which took suo motu (on its own) cognisance in the matter, also issued notice to Attorney General K K Venugopal seeking his assistance.

The bench referred to one of the tweets "made against the CJI". It also referred to another tweet by Bhushan on June 27. Bhushan has been raising issues pertaining to judiciary and recently he was critical of the way in which the top court handled the matters related to migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc's foreign borrowings slipped 81 pc to $1.02 bn in Jun

India Incs borrowing from foreign market slipped over 81 per cent to USD 1.02 billion in June this year, data from Reserve Bank of India RBI showed on Monday. The domestic companies had raised USD 5.40 billion from the overseas markets in J...

Mindspace Business Parks REIT public issue subscribed 38 pc on Day 1 of bidding

The public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, was subscribed 38 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The company proposes to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore from the public issue, which wil...

Aptech registers Rs 6.53 cr loss in Q1

Aptech Ltd on Monday said it has registered a loss of Rs 6.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, Aptech said in a regulatory filing. Revenu...

BMS lauds govt for withdrawing order on pictorial warning on beedi bundles, wholesale packs

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Monday welcomed the governments decision to withdraw its order to make pictorial warning mandatory on Beedi bundles and wholesale pack of cigarettes. The government has withdrawn mandatory 100 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020