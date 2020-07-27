Eight get life term for murder in Jammu

A court on Monday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty of attacking and killing a man over a property dispute in Kanachak border belt in Jammu district in 2006, officials said. The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu, convicted 10 accused in the case and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each.

While Ramesh Singh, Tilak Raj, Suram Singh, Bhalwan Singh, Raghubir Singh, Mangal Singh alias Manga, Manoj Lal and Tilak Raj got life term, Bharat Bushan and Naresh Kumar were sentenced to two-year jail term, the officials said. The case was lodged at Kanachak police station. According to the complaint, the accused had an enmity with Bodh Raj over some land, following which they attacked him at his home.

When he ran inside the room in a desperate bid to save himself, he was dragged and again attacked by the accused, leaving him critically injured. They, however, fled the spot after the alarm was raised. The investigation into the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and after thorough probe, clinching evidence was collected and charge sheet was produced against the accused in the court, the officials said.