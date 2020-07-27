Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt jails five women influencers over TikTok posts

An Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years each in prison on Monday after finding them guilty of promoting immorality and human trafficking by encouraging women to make money building social media followings. The women, who were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,000), were accused of running online accounts that violated the values ​​and principles of Egypt, a conservative Muslim nation.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:00 IST
Egypt jails five women influencers over TikTok posts
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

An Egyptian court sentenced five female social media influencers to two years each in prison on Monday after finding them guilty of promoting immorality and human trafficking by encouraging women to make money building social media followings.

The women, who were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds ($19,000), were accused of running online accounts that violated the values ​​and principles of Egypt, a conservative Muslim nation. Haneen Hossam, 20, a Cairo University student, was charged over encouraging young women to meet men through a video app and build friendships with them, receiving a fee according to the number of followers watching these chats.

Mawada al-Adham, a TikTok and Instagram influencer with at least 2 million followers, was accused of publishing indecent photos and videos on social media. The three other women were charged with helping Hossam and Al-Adham manage their social media accounts, according to the public prosecution.

Al-Adham's lawyer Ahmed el-Bahkeri confirmed the sentences and said they would appeal the verdict. Several women in Egypt have previously been accused of "inciting debauchery" by challenging the country's conservative social norms, but this battle has moved online as the use of social media by young Egyptians surges.

Cairo's Misdemeanours Economic Court last month jailed high-profile Egyptian belly-dancer Sama El-Masry for three years for inciting debauchery and immorality as part of a crackdown on social media. Hossam, who has about one million followers on TikTok and Instagram, was arrested in April after publishing a video clip described by the public prosecution as "indecent".

In a now-expired video on Instagram, she explained how women could work with her to earn up to US$3,000 by broadcasting videos in exchange for money using Singapore-based video creation platform Likee owned by China's Joyy Inc.. Her message was interpreted by the authorities as a promotion for young women to sell sex online, with the public prosecutor saying her actions took advantage of the poor financial state of young women and minors.

A court released her on bail in June but she was re-arrested after the prosecution found new evidence. Al-Adham was arrested in May over videos posted on TikTok and Instagram.

Human rights activists and social media users launched a digital campaign this month demanding Egyptian authorities release the women, calling the arrests a "violation of freedom of opinion and expression". Meanwhile, Egyptian parliamentarians demanded the government suspend the video sharing TikTok app in Egypt, saying it promoted nudity and immorality.

Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women Rights, said she had reservations over the phrase "violating family values and principles" but she viewed human trafficking and exploiting young girls for money as a "horrible crime". "We have to differentiate between freedom of expression and using minors to generate money," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"In this way, it is called human trafficking and prostitution which are banned by Egyptian law." Under Egypt's cyber crime law issued in 2018, anyone creating and running an account on the internet to commit a crime faces at least two years in jail and a fine of up to 300,000 Egyptian pounds.

($1 = 15.9200 Egyptian pounds)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020