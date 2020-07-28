Kenya: President Kenyatta bans alcohol sale and extended curfew amid COVID-19

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned alcohol sales in restaurants as part of a bid to halt a steep rise in coronavirus cases, according to a news report by Aljazeera.

Kenyatta has also extended nationwide curfew, blaming 'reckless' behavior for a steep surge in infections.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Kenyatta said a countrywide curfew from 9 pm to 4 am will remain in place for another 30 days and that there shall be no sale of alcoholic beverages or drinks in eateries and restaurants over the same period.

Restaurants are to close by 7 pm, the president said, while bars are to remain shut.

The new restrictions came a day after health authorities in Kenya reported the highest single-day jump in infections, logging 960 new confirmed cases on Sunday. The total number of infections in the country has tripled in the past month, rising to 17,975, while the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 285.

In his speech, Kenyatta blamed the rise in cases on 'reckless' behavior and said there was notably an 'aggressive surge' among young people who were socializing, "particularly in environments serving alcohol", and were, in turn, infecting their elders.

"The harsh reality my friends is that we are at war. At war with an invisible enemy who is relentless," Kenyatta said.