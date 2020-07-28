SC dismisses pleas to replace retired DGP from commission probing Vikas Dubey encounter

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions seeking directions to replace retired Director General of Police (DGP) KL Gupta from the three-member commission probing the death of eight cops in Kanpur and subsequent encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates.

Supreme Court of India. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions seeking directions to replace retired Director General of Police (DGP) KL Gupta from the three-member commission probing the death of eight cops in Kanpur and subsequent encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his associates. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing two petitions seeking directions to remove DGP KL Gupta from the three-member commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice (R) Shashikant Aggarwal.

The petitioner and lawyer-in-person Ghanashyam Upadhayay moved the apex court and sought the replacement of retired DGP KL Gupta alleging biasedness in the case. Upadhayay submitted that Gupta had supported the police version in the matter.

To this, the CJI said that the man has taken a balanced view and he also made it clear that if any police officer is found guilty, they will be taken up to the task. "Why you (Ghanshyam Upadhayay) are worried? There is Justice (retd) BS Chauhan, he is a retired SC judge, he will also see it. Why are you casting aspersions on them? Don't do this. We won't allow this," the CJI said.

The Supreme Court had on July 22 accepted Uttar Pradesh government's suggestion to have retired Supreme Court judge, Justice BS Chauhan, head the judicial inquiry commission into the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen during an encounter in Kanpur, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away. (ANI)

