Nagaland reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland, S Pangnyu Phom.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland, S Pangnyu Phom. "75 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 450 test results received. 51 in Kohima, 10 in Phek, 7 in Wokha, 3 each in Mon and Dimapur and 1 in Tuensang," tweeted the state health minister.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country has gone up to 33,425. (ANI)

