COVID-19: Kejwal likely to hold meeting to discuss delinking of hotels from hospitals
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the delinking of hotels attached to hospitals treating COVID-19, sources told ANI.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:55 IST
Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275.
According to Delhi government bulletin, 28 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,881. (ANI)
