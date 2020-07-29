Left Menu
2 held, poppy straw and 'charas' recovered in J-K's Rajouri

The Rajouri Police have arrested two smugglers on Tuesday after poppy straw and charas were allegedly recovered from a vehicle during checking at the Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road on Tuesday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:34 IST
Rajouri Police recovered 92 kgs of poppy straw and 1.7 kgs of 'charas' on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The police have also claimed to have recovered 92 kgs of poppy straw and 1.7 kgs of 'charas' from the vehicle as well.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

