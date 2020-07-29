2 held, poppy straw and 'charas' recovered in J-K's Rajouri
The Rajouri Police have arrested two smugglers on Tuesday after poppy straw and charas were allegedly recovered from a vehicle during checking at the Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road on Tuesday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:34 IST
The Rajouri Police have arrested two smugglers on Tuesday after poppy straw and charas were allegedly recovered from a vehicle during checking at the Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road on Tuesday.
The police have also claimed to have recovered 92 kgs of poppy straw and 1.7 kgs of 'charas' from the vehicle as well.
Further probe is underway. (ANI)