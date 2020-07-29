Security personnel help man who fell between platform, track

CCTV footage captured on Tuesday on a platform of the Kalyan railway station shows security personnel rescuing a man who slipped into the space between the platform and the train while attempting to deboard. On duty K Sahu of Railway Protection Force and Somnath Mahajan of Maharashtra Security Force pulled the 52-year old passenger, who had slipped between the platform and track at Kalyan railway station.

They prevented him from getting lodged in between the space between the train track and the base of the moving locomotive. The footage showed the two officers chastising the elderly man for his irresponsible act. None of them were available for further comments. (ANI)