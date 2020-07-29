Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT raps Uttarakhand govt over waste dump disposal in Kotdwar

The tribunal sought a further progress report in the matter before January 11 next year. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Arvind Baniyal seeking action against waste disposal dump yards illegally set up on the banks of the Khoh at Ratanpur, Kashirampur, Gadighat and near Sports Stadium, Kotdwar in Uttarakhand where garbage was being burnt and the river polluted..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:21 IST
NGT raps Uttarakhand govt over waste dump disposal in Kotdwar

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday rapped the Uttarakhand government over disposal of waste dumps along river Khoh in Kotdwar district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that a report on behalf of Uttarakhand government stating that some interim measures have been adopted and further action is in progress.

“We do not find the progress to be adequate in terms of the timelines laid down under the statutory Rules. The damage to the environment is continuing, which is a criminal offence,” the bench said. The tribunal said the state's liability to take steps is in no way different from law and order in view of potential of threat to human life and public health.

“While we grant adjournment, it is made clear that if there is no further progress, the State may be liable to pay damages for the inaction, apart from liability to prosecution of the officers responsible for failure,” the bench said. The tribunal sought a further progress report in the matter before January 11 next year.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttarakhand resident Arvind Baniyal seeking action against waste disposal dump yards illegally set up on the banks of the Khoh at Ratanpur, Kashirampur, Gadighat and near Sports Stadium, Kotdwar in Uttarakhand where garbage was being burnt and the river polluted..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. The move came a day after Rajput...

Kenyan police arrest fugitive charged in U.S. with ivory, rhino horn trafficking

Kenyan police arrested a fugitive wanted in the United States on charges of trafficking ivory and rhino horn after he flew into Mombasa, authorities said on Wednesday. Abubakar Mansur Mohammed Surur was detained for alleged ivory-related of...

PM tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala with a tweet in Sanskrit. He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter ...

SpiceJet's net loss in Q4 FY20 totals Rs 807 crore

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20, including a non-cash loss of Rs 473 crore due to forex loss on restatement of lease liability due to Ind-AS 116. In the same quarter o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020