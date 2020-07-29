NRI man alleges wife's parents are detaining her, moves Guj HC

Left Menu
A Non-Resident Indian who lives in Canada has filed a `habeas corpus' petition in the Gujarat High Court, alleging that his wife's parents are not allowing her to return to him. He feared that her life could be in danger, he said. A habeas corpus (`produce the body') petition is filed when a person is alleged to be illegally detained, or goes missing.

29-07-2020
A Non-Resident Indian who lives in Canada has filed a `habeas corpus' petition in the Gujarat High Court, alleging that his wife's parents are not allowing her to return to him. On Wednesday, Justice Sonia Gokani ordered that the woman, whose parents live in Gujarat's Mehasana district, shall be produced before the high court on August 5 through video conference from the nearest district court.

The HC also issued a notice to the police and the woman's parents. Petitioner Giriraj Chouhan, who hails from Rajasthan, said he and his wife Ankita Chaudhari met in Canada where both had migrated for jobs, and married in Ontario on January 26, 2018.

When his wife visited her parents in Mehsana in Gujarat in May 2020, they did not allow her to return to Canada and even refused to allow him to meet her, the petition alleged. He feared that her life could be in danger, he said.

A habeas corpus (`produce the body') petition is filed when a person is alleged to be illegally detained, or goes missing. "Let the corpus (the woman) be brought before this Court on the returnable date, to be presented before us through video conference to be arranged at the nearest district court in presence of the presiding officer," the high court said.

