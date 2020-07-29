Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat: Will not arrest 84 foreigners if they cooperate in probe, Delhi Police tells court

The Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it will not arrest 84 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members if they cooperate in the probe in connection with a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:54 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Will not arrest 84 foreigners if they cooperate in probe, Delhi Police tells court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it will not arrest 84 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members if they cooperate in the probe in connection with a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here. Police told a single-judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani that it will send its personnel to West Bengal for conducting probe as the foreign nationals were not in the position to travel to Delhi due to lockdown in Kolkata city.

Advocate Rahul Mehra on instructions from the Investigating Officer, Inspector Satish Kumar submitted that the city police will send its officers to Kolkata for purposes of investigation and confirmed that the police will not require custodial interrogation; and accordingly, the petitioners will not be arrested, provided they cooperate in the investigation. Accordingly, the court directed that the investigation be carried-on against the petitioners in Kolkata, in accordance with the law, and listed the matter for August 24, for further hearing asking the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to update as regards the investigation and proceedings, on the next date.

The high court was hearing four petitions filed by the 84 foreign nationals, who have sought quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against them by the Delhi Police under various provisions of the Foreigners Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and Indian Penal Code. They have also sought quashing of the Look-Out Circulars (LoCs) against them opened by Bureau of Immigration and quashing of notices issued by Special Investigation Team, Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

Three petitions were heard yesterday while the fourth one was heard today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradeshs Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life, when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore distri...

FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan

FIFAs USD 1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with strict compliance and audit requirements, the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aim...

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020