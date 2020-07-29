COVID-19: Tripura extends lockdown till August 4

Tripura government on Wednesday announced the extension of lockdown till August 4 in the state in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. During a press conference, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, "Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has decided that the lockdown in the state will be extended till 5 am on August 4."

The Tripura government on Saturday announced a total lockdown in the state for three days starting from July 27. The lockdown will be imposed from 5 am on July 27 to 5 am on July 30. This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on July 26. According to the Union Health Ministry, Tripura has reported 1,627 active cases, 2,621 cured/discharged/migrated and 21 fatalities as of July 29. (ANI)