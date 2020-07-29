Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus seeks Russian explanation after detaining alleged mercenaries before election

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko will demand an explanation from Russia after Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 alleged Russian mercenaries near Minsk, Belarussian state media reported on Wednesday. Belarus detained the alleged mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, the state-controlled Belta news agency said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:25 IST
Belarus seeks Russian explanation after detaining alleged mercenaries before election
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko will demand an explanation from Russia after Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 alleged Russian mercenaries near Minsk, Belarussian state media reported on Wednesday.

Belarus detained the alleged mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, the state-controlled Belta news agency said. It said the men worked for Wagner, Russia's best-known private military contractor. The Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Russian state denies it uses mercenaries.

The Russian embassy in Minsk said the Belarussian Foreign Ministry had officially informed it of the detention of 32 Russian nationals, Russia's Interfax news agency said, without elaborating. Lukashenko is up for re-election on Aug. 9, and faces his biggest challenge in years as public anger swells over his handling of COVID-19, the economy and human rights.

"If these are Russian citizens ... then we must immediately contact the relevant structures of the Russian Federation so that they explain what is happening," Lukashenko told an urgent security council meeting. Security forces have broken up what they say are illegal protests in recent weeks. Last month, Lukashenko accused Russian and Polish forces of trying to discredit him. Russia denied the allegations.

Belta said Belarusian special forces had detained 32 Russian mercenaries in the Minsk area and another person in the south of the country. "The guests drew attention to themselves because they did not behave like Russian tourists usually do and wore military-style clothing," Belta reported.

The group arrived in Minsk on July 24, it said, noting that each man carried small hand luggage only, but that the group had three big heavy suitcases. State TV showed the men being detained in their underwear and broadcast footage of one man's belongings which included a Russian passport, military-style patches and dollar bills.

Radio Free Europe noted that other belongings captured on camera included Sudanese currency and a Sudanese phone card, suggesting the men may have been en route to Africa. Lukashenko, 65, has accused opposition protesters of plotting to overthrow him.

Russian private military contractors have clandestinely fought in conflicts including in Syria, Ukraine and Libya, Reuters and other media have previously reported. The Russian embassy in Minsk said it had not received any official information about the detention of Russian citizens, the RIA news agency reported.

Private military companies are illegal in Belarus.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt launches earthquake awareness campaign

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to inform the people on how to react during earthquakes, according to a press release from the Chief Ministers Office. Considering the frequency of earthquakes in Delhi since ...

Jonathan Levine to direct Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Jonathan Levine has been roped in to direct the upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriartys Nine Perfect Strangers. Levine known for directing 5050, will co-produce and helm all the eight episodes of the series.According to Variety, ...

Report: Another Marlins player tests positive for virus

Another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the teams total number to 18, The Athletics Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all of the Marlins games through Sunday we...

'There's nothing like fear in my life': COVID-19-hit minister

Just four days ahead of getting infected with coronavirus, Madhya Pradeshs Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat had boasted, there is nothing like fear in my life, when asked about intense tours of his constituency Sanver in Indore distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020