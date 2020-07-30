Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance company founder gets six months in prison in U.S. college scandal

The former chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in prison for paying $450,000 to help his daughters gain an unfair edge in the college admissions process. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Manuel Henriquez and his wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, sought to rig their two daughters' college entrance exam results and secure the older one's admission to Georgetown University in Washington as a fake tennis recruit.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 02:14 IST
Finance company founder gets six months in prison in U.S. college scandal

The former chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in prison for paying $450,000 to help his daughters gain an unfair edge in the college admissions process.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say Manuel Henriquez and his wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, sought to rig their two daughters' college entrance exam results and secure the older one's admission to Georgetown University in Washington as a fake tennis recruit. Lawyers for Henriquez, who co-founded Palo Alto, California-based Hercules Capital, sought leniency during a hearing held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. He apologized for crimes that had made him "a common thief."

But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said a message needed to be sent to other "over-the-top wealthy" millionaires who think the law does not apply to them. He also ordered the 56-year-old to pay a $200,000 fine. "You have woefully misused your great wealth, and for the commission of this crime, you need to go to jail," he said.

Henriquez, who stepped down from Hercules Capital after the charges were announced in March 2019, is among 55 people charged with participating in a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure their children's admission to top schools. Singer pleaded guilty last year to facilitating college entrance exam cheating and using bribery to secure students' admission to colleges as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors said Henriquez and his wife, beginning in 2015, paid Singer about $50,000 to have an associate proctor the SAT and ACT college entrance exams for their daughters and feed them answers. Prosecutors said the couple also paid $400,000 to have Singer arrange to have a Georgetown tennis coach he was bribing designate their older daughter as an athletic recruit.

Elizabeth Henriquez was sentenced in March to seven months in prison. To date, 28 other parents have pleaded guilty, including "Full House" star Lori Loughlin.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles T Johnson reveals positive COVID-19 test

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson, 30, was one of three Eagles placed on the COVID-19 list.Johnson, who said he feels strong and rea...

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...

Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the partys convention is incorrect, a Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020