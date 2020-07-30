Russia detains alleged Ukrainian spy in its Black Sea fleet

Russian security forces detained a serviceman from its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Thursday on suspicion of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia's RIA news agency cited the Federal Security Service as saying on Thursday. The FSB did not name the serviceman or give his rank. Treason carries a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Masked men in plain clothes could be seen rushing out of a van, grabbing a man in the street and bundling him into the back of the vehicle before driving off in footage of the arrest shown by RIA. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine wants the peninsula back.