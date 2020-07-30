Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia hands U.S. student long jail term on police assault charge

A Russian court sentenced a U.S. student to nine years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of endangering the lives of two police officers who detained him after a party in Moscow. Trevor Reed, a student at the University of North Texas and a former U.S. Marine, said he could not remember the events of last summer because he was drunk when he was detained.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:05 IST
Russia hands U.S. student long jail term on police assault charge
Representative image

A Russian court sentenced a U.S. student to nine years in jail on Thursday after finding him guilty of endangering the lives of two police officers who detained him after a party in Moscow.

Trevor Reed, a student at the University of North Texas and a former U.S. Marine, said he could not remember the events of last summer because he was drunk when he was detained. After hearing evidence in his trial, he denied the charge.

His conviction adds a new irritant to already bad relations between Russia and the United States. Russia last month convicted U.S. citizen Paul Whelan of espionage, despite his protestations of innocence, and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. U.S. investor Michael Calvey is being held under house arrest on fraud charges he denies.

Prosecutors accused Reed of grabbing a police officer who was behind the wheel of a car after he was detained on Aug. 15. That, they said, caused the vehicle to swerve dangerously. He was also accused of elbowing a second officer. Reed's defence called the charge against him fraudulent.

His legal team said he should not have been detained in the first place and that the officers had changed their testimony throughout the trial. Reed travelled to Moscow in May last year to learn Russian and see his Russian girlfriend.

Thursday's sentence fell just short of the nine years and 8 month jail term requested by state prosecutors.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's AirAsia X falls to Q1 loss on pandemic impact

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd fell to a net loss in its first quarter, a fourth straight quarterly loss as the pandemic slowed air travel demand. The long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd recorded a net loss of 549.7 million ringgit 130 million for ...

Telecom, aviation crumbling, when will govt pay attention: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the government should acknowledge what he alleged is a&#160; deepening economic crisis in the country, pointing out that the telecom and aviation sectors require its intervention. He sai...

Bengal BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Kachuri village, kin blames TMC

The body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday. Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree in the early hours of Thursd...

University in Louisiana gets a USD 20M anonymous donation

A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a USD 20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the schools history. Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020