Rajasthan HC issues notice to Speaker, Assembly Secy, BSP MLAs over Cong merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and six BSP MLAs in the state on a plea challenging the merger of these representatives with the Congress party. The High Court has asked the respondents to file their response by August 11.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party amid the ongoing political crisis. Advocate Dinesh Garg had moved a petition, on behalf of BSP's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, challenging the merger of the MLAs. Notably, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had also moved two petitions in the High Court against the merger.

However, a single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal had refused to grant urgent listing to Dilawar's plea in the matter. The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had on Tuesday dismissed Dilawar's earlier plea seeking directions to quash the merger.

The development comes as Rajasthan Congress is reeling in a political crisis after simmering differences between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs supporting him, is reportedly staying at a Haryana hotel. Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot camp is staying in the Haryana hotel in BJP's hospitality. They have also accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. (ANI)