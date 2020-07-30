Left Menu
At CLP meet, Gehlot tells MLAs to stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel till August 14

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they would have to stay at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14, sources present at CLP meet told ANI.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:48 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that they would have to stay at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur till August 14, sources present at CLP meet told ANI. Ministers can visit Secretariat to complete their work, sources said.

The Cheif Minister's remarks assume significance as Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the Assembly session from August 14. The Governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order for convening the Assembly was issued after repeated requests by Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in the ruling Congress. The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

