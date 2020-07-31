Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong student applications to Australia hit three year high ahead of new security law

The number of Hong Kong citizens applying to study at Australian universities has hit a three-year-high midway through 2020, according to government data, amid fears a new security law is ushering in a more authoritarian era for China's freest city. The rise in higher education applications from Hong Kong citizens in the first six months of the year contrasts with otherwise steep falls in the number of overseas students applying to study in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 07:35 IST
Hong Kong student applications to Australia hit three year high ahead of new security law

The number of Hong Kong citizens applying to study at Australian universities has hit a three-year-high midway through 2020, according to government data, amid fears a new security law is ushering in a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

The rise in higher education applications from Hong Kong citizens in the first six months of the year contrasts with otherwise steep falls in the number of overseas students applying to study in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic. The data released late on Thursday captured Hong Kong citizens' applications in the lead-up to the implementation of new security law late on June 30 which have exacerbated concerns over freedoms in the financial hub.

There was more than a 16% rise in applications from Hong Kong citizens in the first six months of 2020 compared to the corresponding period last year. Australia is the third most popular destination for overseas students after the United States and United Kingdom, according to the International Education Association of Australia.

Australian universities expect more students from Hong Kong will apply for study visas after the government earlier this month said Hong Kong students, graduates and workers on temporary visas will have the opportunity to stay and work for an extra five years and apply for permanent residency after that time. "We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries from Hong Kong nationals in Australia and residents in Hong Kong following the government announcement," director at Stirling Henry global migration Simon De Vere told Reuters.

Australia's A$37 billion ($26.54 billion) education sector, the country's second largest services export after tourism, has taken a massive economic hit from the pandemic with universities warning they might lose A$16 billion in revenue by 2023. Much of that anticipated loss is due to declining enrolments from mainland Chinese students, which has fallen to the lowest levels recorded since 2012-13 in the first half of the year, government data shows.

Australia has also effectively closed its international borders, allowing only a very limited number of inbound passengers each day. Universities are seeking schemes to allow foreign students in via travel bubbles with other countries. ($1 = 1.3939 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rican economy seen shrinking by most in four decades

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Ricas economy is expected to contract 5 by the end of this year, the countrys central bank said on Thursday, which would mark the steepest decline since 1982 for the Central American nation. The b...

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020