7 deaths, 362 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

362 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 41,298, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

362 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 41,298, said the State Health Department. According to the official data, the state currently has 11,319 active cases and 29,305 recovered cases. With seven more deaths, a total of 674 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally breached the 16 lakh mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Among these cases 5,45,318 are active. A total of 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 35,747. (ANI)

