Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat: HC seeks Centre, police response on foreigners’ pleas to quash FIRs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: HC seeks Centre, police response on foreigners’ pleas to quash FIRs

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre and the police to respond to pleas by 24 foreigners seeking quashing of FIRs against them for attending Tablighi Jamaat event here and allegedly indulging in missionary activities in violation of visa norms and breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Justice Anuj Jairam Bhambhani, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, asked the Centre and Delhi Police to file their status reports on the issue before the next date of hearing, August 10.

The court was informed that these 24 foreigners, who have filed two separate petitions, have already admitted their guilt in the FIR lodged by the crime branch of Delhi Police in the matter and pleaded for lenient punishments under the provisions of plea bargaining. They were allowed to walk free on payment of varying fines and pleading guilty for minor offences related to the COVID-19 lockdown violations, the counsel for the foreigners said.

However, they are not able to fly back to their countries due to the pendency of other FIRs lodged at Seelampur police station, said senior advocate Rebecca John, representing the foreign nationals. When the petitioners wanted to go back to their countries, it transpired that a second FIR is also pending against them and the charge sheet has been filed before the trial court, she said.

She contended that the police cannot lodge separate FIRs for the same alleged offence and they are unable to go back due to look out circulars (LOCs) being opened against them. She said while the first FIR was lodged on March 31, this second FIR by the Seelampur police was registered on April 1, as they were staying in a masjid there and the police then took them to a quarantine centre.

In the two petitions filed by advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, the petitioners have sought quashing of two FIRs registered at police station Seelampur under various sections of IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The petitioners said that the FIRs registered at Seelampur are untenable in law in light of foreign nationals having entered plea bargaining in same charges registered by crime branch. They have also sought directions to the respondents to close the LoC issued qua foreign national petitioners.

In the case being probed by the crime branch, the foreign national petitioners have duly entered plea bargaining and consequent deportation orders have been issued by the court. They said that the allegations in the FIRs before this court are similar to the FIR of crime branch, in which 911 of the 955 foreigner jamaatis have entered into plea bargaining "Under the law, second FIR is impermissible and there is an operational bar from prosecution of same offences arising out of the corresponding cause of action under Article 20(2) of the constitution of India( widely known as doctrine of double jeopardy) as well as section 300 of the CrPC," the plea said.

In April, COVID-19 cases across the country spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital, tested positive. At least 9,000 people, including the foreign nationals participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin. Later, many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Amitabh Bachchan's portrait, hopes for his speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours a...

29 more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, tally 639

Sikkim on Friday reported 29 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 639, a senior official said. Of the 29 cases, one was reported from West Sikkim, and the rest from east, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pem...

176 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 4 die, 112 recover

As many as 176 new coronavirus cases emerged in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 26,517 on Friday, the health department said. With the addition of 176 new cases, Ahmedabads tally went up to 26,517, said...

Maha: Solapur may get 'jumbo' COVID-19 facility, says OSD

A decision will soon be taken toset up a jumbo COVID-19 facility in Solapur district whilethe process to start three similar ones here will begin soon,Saurabh Rao, OSD in Pune Divisional Commissioners office,said on FridayHe said traders ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020