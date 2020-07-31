Left Menu
Inform Teltumbde's family of COVID-19 test result: HC to Maha

Desai told HC Gonsalves was back in the normal barracks at Taloja prison, having completed his mandatory quarantine period. HC will now hear the case on August 4, when the state government will submit Teltumbde's COVID-19 test report..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:31 IST
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed Maharashtra government to inform activist Anand Teltumbde's family of the outcome of his COVID-19 test. Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, was tested earlier this week after he and his co- accused Vernon Gonsalves petitioned Bombay HC.

They had sought the test claiming they had been in close contact with co-accused poet Varavara Rao, who was detected with the infection on July 16, at Taloja prison. On Friday, the state government told a bench led by Justice RD Dhanuka that Teltumbde's report was awaited.

After HC's direction, it said it will inform Teltumbde's family once his report came. In the previous hearing on July 28, the government had told the bench that prison authorities had conducted a swab test for Gonsalves and he had tested negative for coronavirus.

On Friday, senior counsel Mihir Desai confirmed that Gonsalves had tested COVID-19 negative earlier this week and that he had also spoken to his family members to convey his well-being to them. Desai told HC Gonsalves was back in the normal barracks at Taloja prison, having completed his mandatory quarantine period.

HC will now hear the case on August 4, when the state government will submit Teltumbde's COVID-19 test report..

