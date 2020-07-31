Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's death case: After Bihar, Maha govt files caveat in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC

The caveats were filed by the two state governments and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, after Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, had moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:41 IST
Sushant's death case: After Bihar, Maha govt files caveat in actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Friday filed a caveat in Supreme Court, seeking to be heard before any order is passed in actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Maharashtra government's moves comes a day after Bihar government and the father of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput moved the top court by filing caveats to ensure that actress Rhea Chakraborty does not get the relief of transfer of the case, without they being heard. "We have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in actress Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea," Maharashtra government standing counsel Sachin Patil said. Caveat is a pre-emptive legal measure taken to ensure that a party does not get any favourable order without a notice or a hearing accorded to the opponent. The caveats were filed by the two state governments and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, after Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput, had moved the top court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai for the offence of abetment of suicide. In her plea, Rhea has alleged that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has used his "influence" in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The allegations in the FIR lodged at Patna against Rhea "reflect the influence" of Rajput's father in illegally roping her in the case, said the petition filed by her on Wednesday seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, On Thursday, Rajput's father filed the caveat through lawyer Nitin Saluja after getting the advice of family advocate Vikas Singh and urged the court that "Let nothing be done in the above matter without prior notice to the undersigned." Senior advocate Vikas Singh had said that Chakraborty''s plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR from Patna indicated that "somebody in Mumbai police was helping her." Bihar government, which has given a new twist to the ongoing probe of the Mumbai police by lodging an FIR at the instance of Rajput's father for offences like criminal conspiracy and abetment of suicide against Rhea, followed the suit and filed the caveat in the apex court through its lawyer Keshav Mohan. The Bihar government and the father of Rajput have been made parties to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in the apex court. In a related development, the top court on Thursday had junked a PIL, filed by one Alka Priya, seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court. "Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the court said while dismissing the PIL. Rajput's father, on July 25, had lodged the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor''s suicide

It led Chakraborty to rush to the top court to seek transfer of Patna FIR to Bandra in Mumbai.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro sticks to travel plan despite 'mold' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made a scheduled visit to the south of the country on Friday, after revealing the night before that he is taking antibiotics for a lung infection.Bolsonaro has previously tested positive three times for th...

Brexit talks scheduled just in time for key EU October summit

Britain and the EU have planned more trade negotiations all the way until Oct. 2, less than a fortnight before a summit where the bloc hopes to endorse any agreement with London, according to a schedule published by British negotiators on F...

C'garh COVID-19 count crosses 9,000-mark with 230 new cases

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 9,086 with 230 people testing positive on Friday, while the death toll reached 53 after two people succumbed, a health official said. Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Raipur, 23 from Kondagaon, 19 from ...

UCO Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 21.5 crore

Public sector UCO Bank on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 on lower bad loan provisions. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 601.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020