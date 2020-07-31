Sonia Gandhi's health showing satisfactory improvement: Hospital

Left Menu
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening, is showing "satisfactory improvement", the hospital said in a bulletin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:40 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

She was admitted to the hospital for "routine tests and investigations".

Gandhi had on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the party's Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the t political situation and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (ANI)

