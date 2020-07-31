Andhra govt issues gazette notification for capital decentralisation bills

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020. This came after both the bills were given assent by the state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan today.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government on July 18 had sent the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the CRDA Repeal bill to Governor Harichandan. The bills were passed in the Assembly previously but were locked in the council. TDP which has a majority in the upper house sent the bills to a select committee, which was, however, not formed at the time. (ANI)