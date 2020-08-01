Army apprehends active cadre of NSCN(IM) in Assam's Tinsukia

The Indian Army has apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) near Ledo Town in Tinsukia district of Assam, as per the official. As per the Eastern Command of Indian Army, the personnel on Saturday morning recovered one point 22 pistol (the USA made) along with four rounds of live ammunition and Rs 1,830 cash from the possession of the individual.

"Indian Army apprehended an active cadre of NSCN(IM) near Ledo Town, Tinsukia, Assam and recovered one point 22 pistol (the USA made) along with four rounds of live ammunition and Rs 1,830 cash from the possession of the individual," said the army in a tweet. Earlier in July, five National Socialist Council of Nagaland cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on July 6. (ANI)